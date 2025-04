Photo : YONHAP News

Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo will travel to Washington on Tuesday to meet with top U.S. officials, including U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.According to the trade ministry on Monday, Cheong will meet with senior government officials during his two-day stay and discuss ways to lower the reciprocal tariffs announced on Wednesday by U.S. President Donald Trump.The minister is also set to convey Seoul’s concerns about the impact that Trump’s tariffs could have on the global trade environment, as well as on trade and investment relations between the two countries.Cheong also plans to discuss with U.S. officials ways to minimize any adverse effects on South Korean firms.He said South Korean firms that export goods to the U.S. and have operations in the U.S. are expected to face serious hardship from the U.S. tariffs.