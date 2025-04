Photo : YONHAP News

A fire broke out at a decommissioned thermal power plant at the Yeosu National Industrial Complex in the city of Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, on the country’s southern coast as it was being demolished.The fire started Monday at 9:28 a.m. but was fully extinguished in an hour and a half.Power plant officials said four people were working at the site but were evacuated immediately and no one was hurt.The thermal power plant had been in operation for over 40 years and was shut down in late 2021.Fire authorities plan to investigate the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage by questioning workers at the site.