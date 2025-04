Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea held the Pyongyang International Marathon on Sunday for the first time in six years.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Monday that the 31st edition of the event took place at the Kim Il-sung Stadium.The marathon consisted of the full course, which extends some 42 kilometers, as well as a half course, a ten-kilometer course and a five-kilometer course.The KCNA said runners from around the world took part in the race, including participants from China, Romania, Morocco and Ethiopia.The Pyongyang International Marathon was first held in 1981 to mark the birthday of the North’s founder, Kim Il-sung, which falls April 15.The North stopped holding the event in 2020 due to COVID-19.