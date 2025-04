Photo : YONHAP News

The domestic stock market fell sharply in the aftermath of the reciprocal tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump last week.The main KOSPI market fell below the two-thousand-400 mark from the opening, and ended the day down five-point-57 percent at two-thousand-328-point-20.Selling of shares on KOSPI briefly halted after the market’s futures index plunged more than five percent.A sidecar order took effect at 9:12 a.m. and lasted five minutes after the KOSPI 200 Futures Index slid five-point-19 percent, or 17-point-10 points, from the previous trading day to 312-point-05.This marks the first time the sidecar has been activated this year.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ shed five-point-25 percent to close at 651-point-30.