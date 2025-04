Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Forest Service has raised its wildfire emergency response posture for a wildfire that started Monday in Hadong County, South Gyeongsang Province, to Level 2 from Level 1.The forest service has mobilized 15 helicopters, 37 vehicles and 105 personnel to put out the fire, which started shortly past noon.Though no special advisories regarding dry weather or strong winds are in place at the site, westward winds are blowing at three-point-three meters per second.The forest service issues the Level 2 posture when the area affected by a wildfire is between 50 and 100 hectares in area and when blazes are expected to be put out within 48 hours.