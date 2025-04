Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission(NEC) will assign an observation team to the 21st presidential election as part of efforts to boost transparency.NEC Chairperson Rho Tae-ak said in a press release distributed shortly after an NEC meeting Monday that the commission will show all voting and ballot-counting procedures in a transparent manner to address distrust of elections.The observation team will be led by political associations and will comprise figures from various walks of life.The team will observe early voting, regular voting and ballot counting for the upcoming presidential race.Rho said the commission must manage the election in a fair and transparent manner to put an end to the questions that have been raised about the integrity of elections.He then expressed hope that the presidential elections will serve as a stepping stone for national reconciliation and the resolution of social conflicts.