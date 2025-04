Photo : YONHAP News

Police are investigating two Chinese teenagers they say took pictures of fighter jets without permission near the South Korean Air Force’s 10th Fighter Wing.The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police announced on Monday that the two teens are the targets of an investigation and could face charges under a law on protecting military bases and facilities.They are accused of taking photos of the jets with their digital camera and cellphones near the 10th Fighter Wing in Suwon around 3:30 p.m. on March 21.Police said the teens attend a high school in China and entered South Korea on tourist visas three days before the incident.According to police, they had a large number of photos of fighter jets taking off and landing and said taking pictures of planes is a hobby.Police have prohibited the teens from leaving the country.