Court to Rule on Justice Minister's Impeachment on Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court is set to rule on Thursday on the impeachment of Justice Minister Park Sung-jae.The court announced on Monday the ruling on Park's impeachment motion is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.The National Assembly passed the motion against Park on December 12, accusing him of playing a role in decision-making at a Cabinet meeting held just before former President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on December 3.During the court's argument hearing on March 18, the Assembly's legal team called for Park's removal, claiming he conspired in the alleged insurrection through martial law during the Cabinet session.Park was also accused of ordering the establishment of a detention facility during martial law, refusing to submit records on the prosecution's special activity expenses and walking out of a parliamentary vote on a special prosecutor bill on former first lady Kim Keon-hee.The minister's defense team, on the other hand, argued that Park had actively sought to dissuade Yoon from declaring martial law and did not discuss followup measures during a meeting at the presidential safe house.