Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean baseball league attracted one million spectators at stadiums this season in the fewest number of games on record.According to the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO), 96-thousand-135 spectators attended games at the nation's five stadiums on Sunday, bringing this season’s cumulative in-person attendance to nearly one-point-06 million.Tickets to three of Sunday's five games were sold out, with a total of over 70-thousand people filling up stadiums in Seoul, Daegu and Busan.The one-million mark in stadium attendance this season was reached in just 60 games, breaking the previous record of 65 games set in 2012.Last year, the KBO set a new record of attracting over ten million fans.