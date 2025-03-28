Prosecutors Seeking to Question Ex-First Lady in Power Broker Myung Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating allegations of election nomination meddling and poll rigging by self-proclaimed power broker Myung Tae-kyun are reportedly seeking to set a date to question former first lady Kim Keon-hee.According to the judicial community on Monday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office notified the former first lady of plans to question her over the allegations.The state agency delivered the message before the Constitutional Court ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol last Friday over the December 3 martial law declaration.The prosecution is expected to question the former first lady, a suspect after a complaint was filed against her on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act, on whether she intervened in the People Power Party’s(PPP) candidacy nominations ahead of the 2022 by-elections.The former first couple allegedly helped former PPP lawmaker Kim Young-sun win the 2022 nomination in return for Myung’s polling firm illegally conducting 81 surveys worth 375 million won, or about 256-thousand U.S. dollars, free of charge.The prosecution is also expected to speed up its investigation into the former president, who lost his immunity after his expulsion.