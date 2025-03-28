Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Trump Rules Out Pause for Reciprocal Tariffs

Written: 2025-04-08 08:03:49Updated: 2025-04-08 15:36:20

Trump Rules Out Pause for Reciprocal Tariffs

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated that he is not looking to pause his reciprocal tariffs, which will go into effect Wednesday.

Trump declared his position Monday after a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, responding to a reporter’s question about whether he was open to pausing the tariffs for negotiations. 

Trump said the U.S. is making “tremendous progress” with many countries, and that countries that previously took advantage of the U.S. are now saying “please negotiate” because they’re getting beaten badly.

Trump then threatened to slap additional import taxes of 50 percent on China if it doesn’t rescind its retaliatory 34 percent tariffs. 

Asked whether the tariffs on his country’s trading partners are permanent or open to negotiation, Trump replied, “They can both be true.”  

He said some could be permanent and others could be negotiable because there are things the U.S. needs “beyond tariffs,” adding that the U.S. will strike fair deals with every country.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >