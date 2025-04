Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics said Tuesday that it expects its first-quarter operating profit to surpass six trillion won, or about four billion U.S. dollars, beating market expectations.The South Korean tech giant said in its preliminary earnings report that it is likely to post six-point-six trillion won in operating profit for the January-March period, down zero-point-15 percent from a year earlier.That’s 33-point-five percent higher than the average estimate in a survey by Yonhap Infomax.Samsung estimated that its sales have increased nine-point-84 percent year-on-year for the period to post 79 trillion won, which would be the strongest first-quarter sales figure in the company’s history.There were concerns that first-quarter operating profit would fall below five trillion won, but strong demand for the new Galaxy S25 smartphones and legacy DRAM appear to have contributed to the better-than-expected performance.