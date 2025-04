Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Malaysia are set to hold their eighth round of official talks toward a bilateral free trade agreement(FTA) this week.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Tuesday that the negotiations will run from Tuesday to Friday in Seoul.About 70 officials from the two nations will take part, with Director General for FTA Negotiations Kwon Hye-jin leading the South Korean delegation.The leader of the Malaysian delegation is Sumathi Balakrishnan, senior director for strategic negotiations at the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.The two sides have held four rounds of official FTA talks since declaring the resumption of negotiations in March last year.In the eighth round, the two sides will work to narrow their differences across ten sectors, including goods, services, investment and economic cooperation.