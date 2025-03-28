Trade Chief Departs for US for Tariff Negotiations

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s top trade official says he plans to actively engage in negotiations on reciprocal tariffs and other U.S. tariffs to ensure that South Korea receives treatment no less favorable than other countries.Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo was addressing reporters at Incheon International Airport before departing for a two-day trip to Washington for talks with U.S. officials.Cheong is scheduled to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and other officials during the trip.The minister welcomed reports that U.S. President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of suspending or reducing tariffs through negotiations.Cheong said Seoul has already expressed regret over the 25 percent reciprocal tariff the U.S. has imposed, and that he plans to raise an issue with the high rate under the bilateral free trade agreement, which has been in place for 12 years.The minister also stressed that steel and automobiles are South Korea’s main export items, saying he must engage in negotiations on the tariffs on those items during his trip.