Photo : YONHAP News

The government has formally designated June 3 as the date of the next presidential election.The date was set at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, four days after the Constitutional Court removed former President Yoon Suk Yeol from office over the December 3 martial law incident.Election Day will be a temporary holiday.Presiding over the Cabinet meeting, acting President Han Duck-soo said the government picked the date considering the time needed for the smooth execution of legally mandated election-related tasks and for political parties to prepare.Emphasizing that elections are the foundation of a democratic society and represent the will of the people, Han urged relevant agencies to ensure that the upcoming election proceeds with greater fairness and transparency than ever to earn the public’s trust.