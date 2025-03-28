Democratic Party Slams Acting President for Nominating 2 Constitutional Court Justices

Photo : KBS News

The Democratic Party has condemned the nomination of two new Constitutional Court justices by acting President Han Duck-soo and warned of a strong response.The party’s deputy floor leader, Park Sung-joon, said Tuesday that Han’s action is unconstitutional and cannot be overlooked.Park made the remarks during a floor leadership meeting at the National Assembly right after the acting president nominated Lee Wan-kyu, minister of government legislation, and Ham Sang-hun, a justice of the Seoul High Court, to replace Constitutional Court Justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-son, whose terms expire next Friday.Rep. Kim Yong-min said the acting president violated the Constitution, since the authority to appoint Constitutional Court justices belongs exclusively to the president and cannot be delegated.Kim said Lee Wan-kyu, one of the nominees, likely attended a presidential safe house meeting shortly after former President Yoon Suk Yeol issued his martial law decree, strongly suggesting Lee was complicit in an insurrection.