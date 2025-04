Photo : YONHAP News

The main blaze in the wildfire in Hadong County, South Gyeongsang Province, was fully extinguished Tuesday after 24 hours.According to forestry officials, the fire started at 12:05 p.m. Monday and authorities activated a Level 2 wildfire alert.The forestry service deployed 36 helicopters on Monday but could not contain the fire before sundown.An estimated 70 hectares of land have been affected by the wildfire, whose perimeter measured four-point-65 kilometers.After it was contained, authorities switched to a local government-centered residual firefighting system.Hadong plans to conduct an emergency diagnosis of areas at risk of landslides due to the wildfire.