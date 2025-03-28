PPP Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo Announces Presidential Run

Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo has announced his intention to run for president on June 3.Ahn made the announcement Tuesday at an event he organized at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul to officially declare his fourth bid for the presidency.Stressing that he is the only candidate who can beat Democratic Party chief Lee Jae-myung, Ahn said he is a morally upright person and is best suited to pursue the development of artificial intelligence industries and resolve the ongoing dispute with trainee doctors.He also said he is the candidate with the greatest appeal to moderate voters.Stressing the need for change and national unity, Ahn said now is the time to focus on upholding the Constitution and the rule of law while restoring fairness and common sense.The former medical doctor and software entrepreneur also said the nation needs a leader who can understand diverse people and promote unity, instead of someone who views the world as a conflict between good and evil.