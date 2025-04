Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung is set to step down from the top party post on Wednesday to run for president.According to multiple party officials on Tuesday, Lee will resign on Wednesday after chairing a meeting of the DP’s Supreme Council for the last time as party leader.After stepping down from the top post, Lee is set to declare his intent to run for president.DP Rep. Yun Ho-jung is set to head the party’s election committee and Rep. Kang Hoon-sik will serve as the general manager of Lee’s presidential campaign.Back in 2017, Lee declared his presidential bid at a watch factory in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province where he had worked when he was a boy.In the 2022 presidential race, Lee announced his intent to run for president in a video message during the COVID-19 pandemic.