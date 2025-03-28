Labor Minister to Run for President; Former PPP Chief to Declare Bid Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

Labor minister Kim Moon-soo has announced he plans to run for president, saying that is what the people want.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday shortly after expressing his intent to resign at a Cabinet meeting, Kim said he feels a sense of responsibility to address various problems faced by the nation.Kim has consistently been picked as the top choice for the next presidential election among conservative forces in polls conducted since former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law incident.Meanwhile, former People Power Party chair Han Dong-hoon will declare his bid for the presidency on Thursday.Han’s aides conveyed the plan to reporters on Tuesday.In declaring his bid, Han is expected to unveil his political vision which will include amending the Constitution to reduce the term of the president.The former party chair is set to declare his intent on the steps of the National Assembly in an apparent bid to highlight that as party chair at the time of the martial law incident, he had pursued the passage of the resolution in parliament demanding Yoon to lift martial law.