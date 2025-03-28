Police: Chinese Teen Accused of Filming S. Korean Fighters Says Father Is Public Security Officer

Photo : YONHAP News

Police say a Chinese teen accused of illegally filming South Korean fighter jets near an air base in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, last month, has told investigators that his father is a public security officer.Police officials said they obtained the information while investigating the family relationships of the youth, who has been indicted on charges of violating the Protection of Military Bases and Installations Act.He is one of two Chinese teens suspected of using a camera and mobile phones to film fighter jets taking off and landing at the Air Force’s 10th Fighter Wing on March 21.The teenagers apparently attend high school in China and arrived in South Korea on a tourist visa three days before the incident.Police say investigators are looking to verify the statement that the teen’s father is a Chinese public security officer.If it turns out to be true, they say they will closely examine whether he received any instructions from his father.