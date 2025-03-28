Doctors Call on Gov’t for Talks to Normalize Medical Services

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) called on the government to set up a venue for dialogue with the National Assembly to discuss the medical community’s proposal to normalize medical services.During a briefing Tuesday, the doctors’ group said this is a task the current administration must resolve, before the next government takes office.The group called on the government to settle the quota for next year's medical students to three-thousand-58, and to suspend actions by a special medical reform committee under the presidential office.The KMA cited the recent Constitutional Court ruling against former President Yoon Suk Yeol, which said that by ordering all medical professionals who had left the field to return within 48 hours, Yoon’s martial law decree excessively restricted not only the constitutional right to freedom of occupation, but also the basic rights of the people.The group said the impeachment verdict indirectly proved the unconstitutionality of the government’s administrative orders, such as the return-to-work order imposed on residents who walked out in protest of the government’s plan to increase the medical school admissions quota by two thousand people.Calling those administrative orders unreasonable, the group demanded an apology.