Presidential Hopefuls Declare Bid for Nation's Top Post

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: More and more presidential hopefuls are declaring their bid to run for the nation’s top post with the elections set to take place in less than two months. Democratic Party chief Lee Jae-myung is set to step down from his party post on Wednesday to run for president while People Power Party Ahn Cheol-soo has announced his fourth presidential bid.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung is expected to step down from his party post on Wednesday to run for president in the June 3 elections.According to multiple party officials on Tuesday, Lee will resign on Wednesday after chairing a meeting of the DP’s Supreme Council for the last time as party leader.After stepping down from the top post, Lee is set to declare his intent to run for president.Labor minister Kim Moon-soo disclosed his intentions to run for the presidential election, adding he plans to prop the nation back up.Speaking to reporters shortly after expressing his intent to resign at a Cabinet meeting, Kim said the economy and the public are facing difficult times and that he plans to run for the top office and unify the people and political factions to help advance the nation.Kim has consistently been picked as the top choice for the next presidential election among conservative forces in polls conducted since former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law incident.People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo on Tuesday declared his fourth bid for the presidency at an event he organized at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul for his announcement.Stressing that he is the only candidate to beat Lee Jae-myung, Ahn said the nation needs a leader who can understand diverse people and promote unity.Meanwhile, former PPP chair Han Dong-hoon will declare his bid for the presidency on Thursday.In declaring his bid, Han is expected to unveil his political vision which will include amending the Constitution to reduce the term of the president.Others who have already declared or will declare their presidential bid include former PPP Rep. Yoo Seong-min, Lee Jun-seok of the New Reform Party, former DP Rep. Kim Doo-kwan and Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong-yeon.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.