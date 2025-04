Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will provide two million dollars worth of emergency supplies to Myanmar after the massive earthquake that struck the Southeast Asian nation in March.According to the government on Tuesday, some 500 tents, four-thousand water bottles and 80-thousand blankets will be sent to help earthquake victims.This will mark the South Korean government’s second major round of humanitarian aid to Myanmar.Earlier, Seoul provided two million dollars through the International Committee of the Red Cross to support urgent rescue and relief efforts after the seven-point-seven magnitude quake rocked Myanmar on March 28.The quake caused widespread damage and left more than three-thousand-500 people dead.