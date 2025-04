Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo has made it clear he does not intend to run for president.According to a government official on Tuesday, Han recently told senior officials at the Prime Minister’s Secretariat not to mention the elections under any circumstances.Han appeared to be dismissing speculation of a presidential bid, despite rumors suggesting he might run despite his own stated intention.The prime minister has repeatedly expressed no interest in running for the top office.Earlier in the day, while announcing the nomination of two Constitutional Court justices, Han said he believes his final duty is to bring stability and balance to a nation in crisis.He made similar remarks during a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik on December 15 of last year, a day after assuming the role of acting president.