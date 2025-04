Photo : YONHAP News

The nation is forecast to see showers from late Wednesday to Thursday.The Korea Meteorological Administration projected on Tuesday that around five millimeters of rain will fall in the Seoul metro area, Gangwon Province and North Chungcheong Province.South Jeolla Province and South Gyeongsang Province are expected to see between five and 20 millimeters of rain.Morning lows will range between two and ten degrees Celsius while afternoon highs will stand between 15 to 22 degrees.