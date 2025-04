Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo held telephone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.The South Korean prime minister’s office told reporters that the two spoke over the phone for 28 minutes Tuesday night.Following the telephone talks, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he discussed with Han South Korea's trade surplus with the U.S., tariffs, shipbuilding and the two sides' joint venture in an Alaska Pipeline.Trump also said that he discussed with Han payment for what he called the "big time military protection" for South Korea.The telephone talks between Han and Trump mark the first direct dialogue between the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. since Trump’s inauguration in January.Shortly after his election in November of last year, Trump held phone talks with now-ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol, discussing bilateral ties between Seoul and Washington and ways to enhance trilateral cooperation with Tokyo.