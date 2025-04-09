Han, Trump Discuss Shipbuilding, LNG, Trade Balance

Photo : KBS News

Acting President Han Duck-soo held telephone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday night.The South Korean prime minister’s office said the two leaders spoke for 28 minutes, during which time Han emphasized Seoul’s commitment and willingness to cooperate with the U.S. on shipbuilding, liquefied natural gas(LNG) and the trade balance.The office said Han and Trump agreed to continue constructive minister-level discussions on economic cooperation and seek mutually beneficial solutions for both countries.According to the prime minister’s office, Han also expressed hope that the South Korea-U.S. military alliance will grow stronger under the new Trump administration and the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the alliance.It said both sides also agreed to continue close coordination on North Korea and to advance trilateral cooperation with Japan.After the talks, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he and Han discussed South Korea’s trade surplus with the U.S. as well as tariffs, shipbuilding, the purchase of U.S. LNG, and a joint venture concerning the Alaska pipeline project.Trump also said they discussed payment for what he called the “big time Military Protection” the U.S. provides for South Korea.