Trump Orders Team to Seek Tailor-Made Deals with US Trading Partners

The White House says U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed his trade team to seek tailor-made trade deals with each country in negotiations on the new U.S. tariffs.White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the instructions in a press briefing, saying Trump is willing to pick up the phone and talk.Levitt said each and every one of these trade deals should be tailored and unique based on the country’s markets, exports and imports to the United States.The spokesperson said nearly 70 countries have approached the U.S. seeking to start negotiations, adding that any deals struck will focus on benefiting American workers while addressing chronic trade deficits.Meanwhile, Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council at the White House, said Trump is prioritizing negotiations with two of America’s allies, South Korea and Japan.Leavitt confirmed that the U.S. will prioritize “allies and partners” in negotiations, adding that Trump is not considering any extensions or delays.