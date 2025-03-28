Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Trump Orders Team to Seek Tailor-Made Deals with US Trading Partners

Written: 2025-04-09 08:22:53Updated: 2025-04-09 09:04:10

Trump Orders Team to Seek Tailor-Made Deals with US Trading Partners

Photo : KBS News

The White House says U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed his trade team to seek tailor-made trade deals with each country in negotiations on the new U.S. tariffs. 

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the instructions in a press briefing, saying Trump is willing to pick up the phone and talk.

Levitt said each and every one of these trade deals should be tailored and unique based on the country’s markets, exports and imports to the United States.

The spokesperson said nearly 70 countries have approached the U.S. seeking to start negotiations, adding that any deals struck will focus on benefiting American workers while addressing chronic trade deficits.

Meanwhile, Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council at the White House, said Trump is prioritizing negotiations with two of America’s allies, South Korea and Japan. 

Leavitt confirmed that the U.S. will prioritize “allies and partners” in negotiations, adding that Trump is not considering any extensions or delays.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >