Photo : YONHAP News

The nation added nearly 200-thousand jobs in March.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people stood at 28-point-58 million last month, up 193-thousand from the same month last year.Job growth exceeded 100-thousand for the third consecutive month in March.But jobs in the construction industry declined for the eleventh consecutive month and saw the steepest drop since 2013, with 185-thousand fewer construction jobs in March.The manufacturing industry also continued to lose jobs, posting a decrease for the ninth consecutive month, with 112-thousand fewer jobs than a year earlier in the largest fall since November 2020.The employment rate for those aged 15 and older stood at 62-point-five percent last month, a zero-point-one percentage point increase from a year ago, while the rate for those aged 15 to 29 slipped by one-point-four percentage points to 44-point-five percent.