U.S. President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of renegotiating South Korea’s share of the cost of maintaining U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.After his telephone talks with acting President Han Duck-soo on Tuesday, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he and Han discussed South Korea’s trade surplus with the U.S. as well as tariffs, shipbuilding, and a joint venture concerning the Alaska gas pipeline project.Trump added that he also discussed payment for what he called the “big time Military Protection” the U.S. provides for South Korea.Trump added that a great deal for both countries is likely and South Korea’s top team is on a plane heading to the U.S.He continued that his country’s negotiations with its trading partners will cover other subjects in addition to trade and tariffs.