Acting President: S. Korea Won’t Align with China, Japan to Fight US Tariffs

Photo : KBS News

Acting President Han Duck-soo says South Korea will not align with China and Japan to fight the new U.S. tariffs but will instead negotiate with the United States.The acting president clarified the country’s position in a CNN interview published Tuesday, when asked whether South Korea might band together with other countries such as Japan or China to push back against the U.S. tariffs.Han said South Korea will not take that path, adding that he doesn’t think doing so would improve the situation dramatically.As for the recent trade ministers’ meeting involving South Korea, China and Japan, Han said the trilateral meeting was not an extraordinary one and was only a normal meeting.Han added that it was not some kind of coalition to fight back and said that kind of response to the tariffs could “really contract global trade.”Expressing disappointment over the U.S. tariffs, the acting minister said not everything will be resolved in a day or two but that the two countries can find a solution before factory lines start closing across South Korea.