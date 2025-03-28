Trade Chief in US; Plans to Discuss Shipbuilding, Alaska LNG Project

Photo : KBS News

The nation’s top trade official said he will discuss cooperation on shipbuilding and the Alaska liquefied natural gas(LNG) project during his trip to the U.S.Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo conveyed the information to reporters Tuesday at Dulles International Airport near Washington, after arriving for a two-day trip for talks with U.S. officials.Cheong is scheduled to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and other officials during the trip.The trade chief said the Alaska LNG project is also a significant matter and that cooperation in shipbuilding, which is already under discussion between the two nations, is one of the areas of greatest interest to the U.S.Cheong said the United States’ 25 percent reciprocal tariff and its other tariffs for South Korea are very high, vowing to negotiate tenaciously to ensure that South Korea is not treated less favorably than other countries.He said the goal is to remove the tariffs altogether, but if that is not possible, the next goal would be to lower them, adding that it might take time, but pledging to work toward smooth negotiations with the U.S. side.