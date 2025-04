Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s inclusion in the world’s leading global bond index, the World Government Bond Index, has been delayed until April next year instead of November this year.According to the finance ministry on Wednesday, FTSE Russell, the London-based global index provider, pushed back the start date for South Korea’s inclusion in its flagship debt index to April 2026.Full integration in the index, however, is still expected to be complete by November 2026 as previously announced last year.Amid speculation that political uncertainty may have caused the delay, the ministry said the decision reflects the wishes of Japanese investors, who hold significant influence in the bond market and who requested steps to improve the investment environment.Last year, the government projected that the country’s inclusion would attract some 56 billion dollars to the South Korean bond market.