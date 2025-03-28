Menu Content

Gov’t to Seek Package Deal with US

Written: 2025-04-09 11:49:54Updated: 2025-04-09 15:46:24

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to seek a package deal with the United States and is placing top priority on adjusting the new U.S. tariffs. 

A senior official at the prime minister’s office revealed the plan to reporters Wednesday, saying the government must do its best because things can change depending on policy responses and the efforts that go into negotiations. 

The government appears to be pursuing a package deal that could include trade issues such as shipbuilding and the Alaska liquefied natural gas(LNG) pipeline project, as well as security issues. 

The official said acting President Han Duck-soo mentioned cooperation on shipbuilding, LNG and the trade balance during his phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday night, adding that Han brought up the issues first.

The package deal is also expected to address South Korea’s share of the cost of maintaining U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula. 

The official added that President Trump agreed on the complete denuclearization of North Korea.
