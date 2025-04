Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s KOSPI dipped below the two-thousand-300-point threshold amid rising concerns about the negative impact of the U.S. reciprocal tariffs.The benchmark index opened Wednesday’s market at two-thousand-329-point-99 points but fell below two-thousand-300 around 1 p.m. as the reciprocal tariffs went into effect.This marks the first time the index has dropped below the psychological threshold since November 1, 2023.As of 1:40 p.m., the KOSPI stood at two-thousand-297-point-68, some one-point-seven percent down from Tuesday’s closing.