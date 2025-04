Photo : YONHAP News

Former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo has announced he will run for president.Kim, who resigned from his Cabinet post Tuesday and joined the People Power Party, said at a news conference at the National Assembly on Wednesday that he is the best person to beat Democratic Party Rep. Lee Jae-myung.Kim argued that he is a “clean” candidate, while Lee is standing trial on 12 criminal charges.Also on Wednesday, Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok and North Gyeongsang Gov. Lee Cheol-woo declared their plans to run for the top office.Yoo vowed to focus on reform, livelihoods and constitutional change, while Gov. Lee said his motive for running was to stop the nation from crumbling further.Meanwhile, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon is set to declare his presidential bid Sunday.