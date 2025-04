Photo : KBS News

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon will declare his intention to run for president this weekend.Oh’s aides announced in a press release Wednesday that the mayor will make the declaration Sunday.While Oh has not yet disclosed where he plans to make the announcement, the aides said he will pick a symbolic spot where he has pursued policies to assist vulnerable members of society.Oh’s key aides, including Vice Mayor for Political Affairs Kim Byung-min, tendered their resignations to assist Oh in his pursuit of the top office.Shortly after his resignation, Kim will serve as the spokesperson for Oh’s campaign.