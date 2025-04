Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport will begin developing core technology for its own version of a hyperloop train that could one day make it possible to travel from Seoul to Busan in less than 20 minutes.The transport ministry said Wednesday that it will begin developing magnetic levitation and propulsion technologies crucial to the ultra-high-speed train service it is calling the Hypertube.The Korea Railroad Research Institute will be the main organization in charge of the project.The goal is for the envisioned trains to attain speeds of over 12-hundred kilometers per hour.If a Hypertube train were to travel at maximum speed nonstop, it would take only 16 minutes and 15 seconds to go from Seoul to Busan.