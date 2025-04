Photo : YONHAP News

The People Power Party will hold a national convention on May 3 to choose a presidential candidate.Candidate registration will take place April 14 and 15, and the party will then conduct a document review and announce the first round of primary candidates on April 16.The party will also introduce a so-called Myung Tae-kyun prevention provision to avoid any controversies related to opinion polls in the upcoming primary.The party said it’s now mandatory for each candidate to report to the Planning and Coordination Bureau in advance before conducting an opinion poll.Myung is currently under investigation over allegations of manipulating opinion polls run by his institute to favor certain candidates in exchange for money.