Ex-Vice President of DP-affiliated Institute Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Prison for Bribery

A Seoul court handed a two-and-a-half year sentence to former vice president of the Democratic Party-affiliated Institute for Democracy, Jeon Jun-kyung, for bribery.The Seoul Central District Court issued the sentence on Wednesday while also confirming a forfeiture of 800 million won and a fine of 52 million won for Jeon. That’s around 540-thousand U.S. dollars and 35-thousand dollars, respectively.Jeon is accused of receiving some 780 million won and a luxury car from seven companies between July 2015 and March of last year in exchange for peddling influence while serving as the nonstanding commissioner of the Anti-corruption and Civil Rights Commission(ACRC), head of the Yongin Research Institute and vice president of the DP-affiliated think tank.Prosecutors suspect that Jeon received the luxury car and around 100 million won in bribes from Baekhyeon-dong developer Jeong Baul in exchange for asking for a favor from a civil servant charged with licensing for a real estate development project in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.Between January and July of 2017 while working for the ACRC, Jeon allegedly received 26 million won in bribes from a developer for peddling influence over petitions over grievances filed with the commission.