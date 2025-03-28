Menu Content

Ex-Vice President of DP-affiliated Institute Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Prison for Bribery

Written: 2025-04-09 15:45:39Updated: 2025-04-09 16:04:00

Photo : KBS News

A Seoul court handed a two-and-a-half year sentence to former vice president of the Democratic Party-affiliated Institute for Democracy, Jeon Jun-kyung, for bribery. 

The Seoul Central District Court issued the sentence on Wednesday while also confirming a forfeiture of 800 million won and a fine of 52 million won for Jeon. That’s around 540-thousand U.S. dollars and 35-thousand dollars, respectively. 

Jeon is accused of receiving some 780 million won and a luxury car from seven companies between July 2015 and March of last year in exchange for peddling influence while serving as the nonstanding commissioner of the Anti-corruption and Civil Rights Commission(ACRC), head of the Yongin Research Institute and vice president of the DP-affiliated think tank.

Prosecutors suspect that Jeon received the luxury car and around 100 million won in bribes from Baekhyeon-dong developer Jeong Baul in exchange for asking for a favor from a civil servant charged with licensing for a real estate development project in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. 

Between January and July of 2017 while working for the ACRC, Jeon allegedly received 26 million won in bribes from a developer for peddling influence over petitions over grievances filed with the commission.
