NEC Chair Vows to Prepare for Presidential Race with Utmost Determination

Written: 2025-04-09 16:57:46Updated: 2025-04-09 18:12:06

NEC Chair Vows to Prepare for Presidential Race with Utmost Determination

Photo : YONHAP News

The chair of the National Election Commission has vowed to thoroughly prepare for the 21st presidential election with the utmost determination so the election results fully reflect the will of the people. 

Rho Tae-ak made the pledge Wednesday in a public statement, saying the commission deeply recognizes the importance of the upcoming election. 

Rho said that given the strong public interest in the election, the commission will disclose every step of the voting and ballot-counting process. 

He vowed to further guarantee transparency and accuracy by continuing practices introduced in the last presidential election: counting ballots manually and using cameras to monitor early voting boxes 24 hours a day.

To enhance understanding of the election process, Rho said the commission will hold a public demonstration of voting and ballot counting for journalists.

He also reiterated that to boost transparency, the commission will have a “fair elections observation team” comprising figures from various walks of life.
