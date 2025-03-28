Menu Content

Committee Approves Bill to Prohibit Acting President from Appointing Constitutional Court Justices

Written: 2025-04-09 17:04:53Updated: 2025-04-09 18:14:46

Committee Approves Bill to Prohibit Acting President from Appointing Constitutional Court Justices

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee has approved a bill that would extend the term of a Constitutional Court justice who has no successor. 

The bill, introduced by the Democratic Party and approved by the committee on Wednesday, would also prohibit an acting president from appointing Constitutional Court justices. 

Among the 15 lawmakers present, eleven voted in favor of the bill while four opposed it. 

Some People Power Party lawmakers on the committee left the room to protest the bill.

The Constitutional Court is composed of three justices directly appointed by the president, three recommended by the National Assembly and three recommended by the Supreme Court’s chief justice.

Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae and Justice Lee Mi-son, whose terms expire on Friday next week, were appointed by former President Moon Jae-in.

The Democratic Party has accused acting President Han Duck-soo of abusing his authority since he nominated two successors to replace the retiring justices.
