Lee Jae-myung, Other Hopefuls Vie for Presidential Office ahead of Snap Election

Anchor: Lee Jae-myung has resigned from his post as Democratic Party(DP) chairman, most likely to run in the snap presidential election called after disgraced former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s forced departure. A slew of presidential hopefuls from both sides of the political aisle have declared their intention of running, or are set to do so in the coming days.
Choi You Sun reports.
Report: Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung stepped down as party chairman amid speculation that he will announce his presidential bid within the week, ahead of the June 3 election.
After a party Supreme Council meeting Wednesday, Lee expressed gratitude for the chance to serve as party leader for three years with some meaningful achievements, adding that he intends to embark on a new endeavor.
Gyeonggi Province Gov. Kim Dong-yeon, who served as finance minister under former President Moon Jae-in, announced his own presidential bid just before departing for a trip to the U.S., calling for profound change and not just a change of government.
Former DP Rep. Kim Doo-kwan, who announced Monday he also plans to run for the top post, promised an era of economic advancement through decentralized growth while on a visit to Busan, while former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said he will not enter the DP primary.
On the conservative side, former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo announced his bid, pledging to stop Lee Jae-myung from throwing the nation into a state of chaos and destruction with lies and sweet talk.
North Gyeongsang Province Gov. Lee Cheol-woo also threw his hat in the ring, stressing the need for a newcomer to defeat Lee Jae-myung, while Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok, in announcing his candidacy, vowed to forge a new path toward national unity.
People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, who entered the race Tuesday, held a discussion on health care policy, while minor Reform Party Rep. Lee Jun-seok started a tour in Daegu.
Former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon is set to declare his bid Thursday, while Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon plans to do so on Sunday and Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo is expected to join the fray Monday.
Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.