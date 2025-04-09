Lee Jae-myung, Other Hopefuls Vie for Presidential Office ahead of Snap Election

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Lee Jae-myung has resigned from his post as Democratic Party(DP) chairman, most likely to run in the snap presidential election called after disgraced former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s forced departure. A slew of presidential hopefuls from both sides of the political aisle have declared their intention of running, or are set to do so in the coming days.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung stepped down as party chairman amid speculation that he will announce his presidential bid within the week, ahead of the June 3 election.After a party Supreme Council meeting Wednesday, Lee expressed gratitude for the chance to serve as party leader for three years with some meaningful achievements, adding that he intends to embark on a new endeavor.Gyeonggi Province Gov. Kim Dong-yeon, who served as finance minister under former President Moon Jae-in, announced his own presidential bid just before departing for a trip to the U.S., calling for profound change and not just a change of government.Former DP Rep. Kim Doo-kwan, who announced Monday he also plans to run for the top post, promised an era of economic advancement through decentralized growth while on a visit to Busan, while former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said he will not enter the DP primary.On the conservative side, former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo announced his bid, pledging to stop Lee Jae-myung from throwing the nation into a state of chaos and destruction with lies and sweet talk.North Gyeongsang Province Gov. Lee Cheol-woo also threw his hat in the ring, stressing the need for a newcomer to defeat Lee Jae-myung, while Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok, in announcing his candidacy, vowed to forge a new path toward national unity.People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, who entered the race Tuesday, held a discussion on health care policy, while minor Reform Party Rep. Lee Jun-seok started a tour in Daegu.Former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon is set to declare his bid Thursday, while Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon plans to do so on Sunday and Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo is expected to join the fray Monday.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.