Politics

Ex-PM Kim Boo-kyum Won't Enter DP Primary ahead of Pres. Election

Written: 2025-04-09 18:49:10Updated: 2025-04-09 18:52:18

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said he will not run in the Democratic Party’s(DP) presidential primary ahead of the June 3 snap election.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Kim said he will not enter the primary but will instead stand with the people to push for a change in administration and national progress through unity. 

The former prime minister said the Constitutional Court's removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol was a great victory for the people and marked the beginning of the restoration of the democratic constitutional order. 

Kim added that he had called for the upcoming election to serve as a turning point for institutional reforms, including a constitutional amendment, to help the nation move forward. 

While some speculate that Kim ruled out a bid due to Democratic Party front-runner Lee Jae-myung, others suggest he may reconsider if the minor Rebuilding Korea Party’s proposed open primary takes place.

Speaking to KBS, a source close to Kim said the former prime minister is willing to take part in the open primary in pursuit of politics based on coexistence and harmony.
