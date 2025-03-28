Xi Announces Diplomatic Policy to Bolster Mutual Strategic Trust with Neighbors

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a diplomatic policy aimed at bolstering mutual strategic trust with neighboring countries to build a community with a shared future.According to the state-run Xinhua News on Wednesday, Xi made the announcement at a central conference on work related to neighboring countries held in Beijing for two days from Tuesday.Xi and other party leaders stressed the need to reinforce the mutual strategic trust with the neighboring countries, and to support a stable maintenance of each state's development course, and appropriate management of conflict and disparity.They also called to intensify development and harmony, set up a high-level mutually connecting network, strengthen cooperation in industries and supply chains, and to jointly maintain regional stability.The meeting, assessed by some to be part of Beijing's move to secure friendly forces, was held as the international community, including U.S. allies, grapples with the Donald Trump administration's tariff policy.The latest diplomatic policy announcement is speculated to affect future relations between Seoul and Beijing.