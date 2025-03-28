Court Reviews NewJeans' Objection to Injunction on Independent Activities

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court held a hearing to review an objection filed by members of K-pop girl group NewJeans against an injunction banning independent music and advertising activities outside their agency, ADOR.The closed-door hearing convened Wednesday by the Seoul Central District Court concluded after just 15 minutes, with the five members — Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein — represented by legal counsel.The court ruled in favor of the management agency last month, reaffirming ADOR’s official representation of the group and citing difficulty in concluding that the agency had violated its contractual obligations.As an appeal can only be filed after an objection to an injunction is dismissed, the five members are expected to appeal if their objection is denied.Last November, the members accused ADOR of breaching their exclusive contracts and declared their intent to independently pursue music and advertisement activities.However, the management agency claims the contract remains valid through July 2029.