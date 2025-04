Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to move out of the official residence in Seoul's Hannam area and return to his private home in the city's Seocho neighborhood as early as Friday afternoon.According to an official from the presidential office on Wednesday, former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former First Lady Kim Keon-hee plan to vacate the official residence by the weekend at the latest.The Presidential Security Service has reportedly formed a team of around 60 officials to provide security for the former president.The team was established following the example of past security teams assigned to former presidents.Yoon's security team is set to begin duty as soon as he leaves the official residence.