Photo : YONHAP News

Police arrested around two-thousand-600 people and detained 42 during a special crackdown on illegal rebates and public official corruption conducted from last September to March.According to the National Office of Investigation(NOI) on Wednesday, six-hundred-82 people suspected of involvement in illegal rebates were referred to the prosecution, with 16 placed in detention.Of the total, five-hundred-97 were involved in rebates in the medical and pharmaceutical sector, two-hundred-92 in construction, and 83 in the public sector.In the NOI’s crackdown on corruption among public officials, seven-hundred-12 individuals were referred to the prosecution, and 26 were placed in detention.Five-hundred-26 of them were accused of bribery, four-hundred-45 of financial irregularities, and four-hundred-one of abuse of power.