Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a three-month pause on all the reciprocal tariffs that went into effect Wednesday, with the exception of the tariff on China.Trump raised his country’s reciprocal tariff on China to 125 percent from 104 percent on Wednesday, after China announced additional retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. earlier in the day.The U.S. president said in a post on Truth Social that he was raising the rate on China effective immediately, because China has shown a lack of respect for the world’s markets.But he added that all other countries subjected to reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday will see their rates revert to the universal rate of ten percent that went into effect Saturday.Trump said more than 75 countries have contacted the U.S. to negotiate and that those countries have not retaliated against the U.S. in any way.